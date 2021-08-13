Harry Kane: Tottenham striker rejoins training ahead of Man City clash as Pep Guardiola stays quiet

Harry Kane rejoined group training with his Tottenham team-mates on Friday following talks with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The club are preparing for their opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as speculation over Kane's future intensifies.

The striker has been training individually while quarantining at the club's training complex since Saturday after returning from the Bahamas.

He undertook his day-five PCR Covid-19 test on Thursday, which proved negative, and he will continue training over the weekend.

Speaking in Friday's news conference, Nuno said he would decide whether to pick Kane against City after Saturday's training session.

Nuno said: "He joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk. Of course, it is a private conversation, but everything is OK. He is preparing himself.

"We still have the session of Saturday to decide. We have to think and we have Saturday to make the decision."

On whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play, Nuno added: "I don't have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

"It's such a huge club, it's such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here."

Meanwhile, in his own news conference, Pep Guardiola refused to discuss Manchester City's interest in Kane.

The Premier League champions have been linked with the England captain throughout the summer and Guardiola admitted last week that City would like to sign him.

"I answered this question the previous press conference," Guardiola said on Friday. "He is a player from Tottenham, I'm not going to talk about him.

"I made an exception last time, normally I don't talk about transfers. That's all."

Kane was originally expected to return to the club's training ground for pre-season tests on August 2 but instead arrived five days later.

The England captain denied he had refused to report for training, instead insisting his late return was "planned".

Kane has told Spurs he wants to leave the club this summer and City manager Guardiola confirmed his interest in signing the striker.

However, Kane has three years remaining on his six-year Spurs contract and chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear he does not want to sell last season's Premier League top goalscorer.

Kane and Nuno were due to hold socially distanced talks earlier this week for the first time since the head coach's appointment last month, with the Portuguese keen to "solve all the situations".

Guardiola admitted City's interest in signing Kane last week, but said unless Spurs were willing to negotiate then their quest to sign the 28-year-old was "finished".

Manchester City tabled a £100m bid for Kane earlier in the transfer window, which was rejected by Tottenham.