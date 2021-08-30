Emerson Royal: Barcelona right-back undergoing Tottenham medical ahead of £25m move

Emerson Royal is undergoing a medical at Tottenham ahead of his move from Barcelona.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that a bid worth £25.73m (€30m) was made for the right-back, which has since been accepted and personal terms have already been agreed.

Arsenal were also keen on signing Emerson, but the 22-year-old's preference was to move to Spurs.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was hoping to bolster his defensive options, having played Japhet Tanganga at right-back in the opening Premier League games, with Serge Aurier now out of favour at the club.

Brazilian Emerson joined Barcelona in 2019 from Atletico Mineiro. He then moved to Real Betis, but returned to the Nou Camp this summer when Barcelona exercised a buy-back clause.

The 22-year-old was a regular under Manuel Pellegrini and helped Betis reach the Europa League last season.

Spurs still keen on Traore, Ndombele to stay

Tottenham are still trying to sign Adama Traore despite Wolves not wanting him to leave the club.



Sky Sports News has learnt Wolves will only entertain an offer of £50m or more for the winger, who still has two years left on his contract, with Spurs initially keen on a loan move.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on bringing in another winger before the deadline, with Spurs also linked with Rubin Kazan's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Meanwhile, Spurs' club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele will remain at the club beyond the deadline today.

Image: Tanguy Ndombele will remain at Spurs despite his desire to leave

A move has not materialised despite both parties being keen to part ways, two years after the 24-year-old moved to the Premier League club from Lyon in a £54m deal.

Sky Germany reported earlier in August that Bayern Munich were interested in a swap deal involving Corentin Tolisso.

Bayern were willing to offer French midfielder Tolisso plus €20m (£17.2m) for Ndombele, but Spurs refused to take the initial talks further.

