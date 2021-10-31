Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham head coach's future under consideration by board

Nuno Espirito Santo's future at Tottenham is understood to be under discussion by chairman Daniel Levy and the board.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League and have lost their last two top-flight games against West Ham and Manchester United.

Spurs failed to register a shot on target against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and were booed at the final whistle by the Spurs fans still inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nuno would not discuss his future following Saturday night's 3-0 loss at home to United, but said he would work hard to turn things around.

After his side's latest defeat, Nuno told Sky Sports: "We are not on the right track. I totally understand the criticism.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After being booed off in defeat to Manchester United, Nuno Espirito Santo says he understands the criticism and insists Spurs are trying their best

"It's part of football. When the team doesn't perform, the fans suffer. The fans are not happy, they have showed they're not happy.

"It's up to us to take it, tell them we try our best, tell them we are sorry because we didn't perform as we wanted.

"We keep on trying. And in a humble way ask them support us all the way."

Sky Sports News has approached Tottenham for a response but the club are not offering any comment on the future of their head coach.

Image: Tottenham's lowly ranking for both attacking and defensive stats so far in the Premier League

Tottenham fans booed Nuno's decision to replace Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn in the second half of the defeat to United.

Sections of the Spurs support also chanted "we want Levy out", with England captain Harry Kane also a target of frustration for some fans.

Tottenham have lost four out of their last six Premier League games and are eighth in the table after 10 games played this term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara branded the club's defeat at home to Manchester United as a disgrace and criticised Nuno Espirito Santo for lacking ideas

In June, Nuno was appointed on a two-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with an option to extend for a further year.

Prior to his arrival in north London, the Portuguese enjoyed a successful tenure in charge of Wolves, who he guided to promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign and the quarter-finals of the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

Keane's blast for "boring" no-shots Spurs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane says he's not surprised with how badly Tottenham are performing at the moment.

Roy Keane castigated Tottenham as "boring" after their toothless display on Saturday Night Football.

Spurs have not had a shot on target in their last two hours and 16 minutes of football since Harry Kane's header in the 44th minute against West Ham and Keane delivered a withering assessment of their display.

"Spurs are boring," complained Sky Sports pundit Keane. "They are boring to watch.

"You're looking for a bit of urgency. Nothing. I couldn't believe how bad they were."

Image: Tottenham have not had a shot on target in their last two hours and 16 minutes of football, since Harry Kane’s effort in the 44th minute against West Ham

Kane was seemingly singled out for criticism from the stands and Keane believes the England captain has not "recovered" from being denied a summer move out of Tottenham.

"It's not a good combination when you're not keeping clean sheets and Spurs, traditionally, you think of them scoring goals but they're not even doing that. It's the type of defeats they've had too," said Keane.

"You do have to have some sympathy with the manager because he's come in, thinking, 'I'm going to be working with a world-class striker in Kane' but that saga has dragged on. Kane hasn't recovered from it and the team hasn't."

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness agreed with Keane, saying: "This was the perfect game for Man Utd because Spurs are toothless; the stats tell you that - not a shot on target.

"They're relying on Kane, Son and Moura for a spark but they look a shadow of the players they've been in the past.

"If you're a Spurs supporter, you're turning up wondering what you're going to get. They're toothless and they were very, very average today."

"It could be a difficult season at Spurs. You wonder where they're going. Mid-table at best."

November 4: Tottenham vs Vitesse Arnhem - Europa Conference League, kick-off 8pm

November 7: Everton vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

November 21: Tottenham vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

November 25: NS Mura vs Tottenham - Europa Conference League, kick-off 5.45pm

November 28: Burnley vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

December 2: Tottenham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm