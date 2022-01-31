Tottenham sign Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on Deadline Day

Tottenham have signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on Deadline Day.

Winger Kulusevski joins on an 18-month loan deal that costs Spurs £8.3m - £2.5m this season and £5.8m next season - while there is an obligation to buy the Sweden international for £29.2m if certain sporting criteria are met.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bentancur joins the north London club permanently after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The deal for the Uruguay international could cost up to £21.5m with Tottenham paying Juve £15.8m up front, with £5.7m due in potential add-ons.

Why have Spurs signed Juve duo?

The move for Kulusevski comes after Spurs were beaten to the signing of Porto's Luis Diaz by Liverpool.

Spurs wanted to sign the Colombia international this month, but he preferred a move to Jurgen Klopp's side and completed his switch to Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham also missed out on Wolves forward Adama Traore, who instead rejoined Barcelona on loan.

Kulusevski has made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season, but only seven of those were starts.

The 21-year-old, who has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, has scored twice during the current campaign.

Image: Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici (left) signed Kulusevski during his time at Juventus

Kulusevski's arrival has paved the way for Spurs winger Bryan Gil to join Valencia on loan until the end of the season.

The Spaniard has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season but is yet to start a Premier League game and has not scored a goal.

Spurs have also moved for Kulusevski's Juve team-mate Bentancur after they loaned out record-signing Tanguy Ndombele back to Lyon on Deadline Day.

Midfielder Dele Alli is also closing in on a permanent switch to Everton, while the club are also trying to offload Giovani Lo Celso.

Bentancur has featured regularly for Juve this season, making 18 starts in all competitions and providing three assists.

Aston Villa were also keen to sign the 24-year-old Uruguay international, but saw a £20.5m offer rejected by Juventus earlier this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director of football, oversaw the signings of both Kulusevski from Atalanta in January 2020 and Bentancur from Boca Juniors in 2017 during his time at Juventus.

Sky Sports News has been told, once Spurs conclude the deals for Kulusevski and Bentancur, it is unlikely they will sign any more players before the deadline.

