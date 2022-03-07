Harry Kane now above Thierry Henry on Premier League top scorers list | Teddy Sheringham says he should leave Tottenham

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has advised Harry Kane to leave the club if he wants to guarantee silverware, after he moved above Thierry Henry on the all-time Premier League top scorers' list.

The Spurs striker netted twice in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Everton to take his tally to 176 Premier League goals and is only one behind Frank Lampard, the Everton manager who felt the full force of his striking prowess on Monday.

However, Sheringham believes Kane, who was a target for Manchester City last summer, should leave the club in order to win major trophies.

"He's coming to another crossroads in his career of, 'What do I do? Do I stay at a club which might challenge or do I go somewhere that I know they're going to challenge?'," Sheringham told Monday Night Football.

"If I was advising him - Tottenham supporters are not very happy about it when I say this - you want to play at the top level, in Champions League finals, playing at the end of the season for the league title, playing in FA Cup finals. If you want to do that he needs to leave.

"He is the best No 9 in the world for me. He has been for the last four or five years, he's proving it year in and year out.

"It's great to get there, but staying at the top and still convincing people he is the best - that's why he is the best."

Kane himself insists there is no secret to his success.

"It is all about getting those chances and I am always confident I am going to hit the target," Kane told Monday Night Football.

"I always try to keep the ball low. Hard work and practice, it is no secret.

"Thierry was one of the greatest strikers we have seen, so it is nice to go above him in the scorers' list and hopefully they keep coming."

Kane got in behind the Everton defence for both of his goals but he also showcased his ability to drop deep and supply others with his passing.

It is an evolution in his game that is familiar, but Jamie Carragher believes he has made the transition better than anyone.

"I think that is a natural progression for almost any striker," Carragher told Monday Night Football.

"Even strikers we associate with running in behind, even Michael Owen, when he started having trouble with his hamstrings, you started coming to feet, all strikers do that.

"I don't think that right now Harry Kane has that pace and power that he had in the early days under Mauricio Pochettino, making runs into the box consistently.

"But very rarely do you see a world-class striker then become a world-class playmaker or No 10. For me, Harry Kane is as good a passer as Kevin De Bruyne.

"His actual range of passing, his striking of the ball, is as good as any.

"When I think about the years that I have been working for Sky, I think about the players who really stand out, those players are Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mo Salah.

"He has been one of the great Premier League players."

Kane acknowledged that development in his game.

"Over the last few years, my game has changed a bit, in terms of dropping into the pockets," he explained.

"I played as a No 10 in the youth team. As teams and managers change, you have to adapt your game."

Will Kane's performances be enough to help Tottenham finish in the Champions League places? The win over Everton moved them within three points of Arsenal in fourth.

"The top four has to be our ambition," he said.

"We are not the finished article yet but the manager has had time to settle in and, physically, I think we are in a really good position. We are in there and in the mix and we have to feel that pressure if we want to be a top team. We can't hide from that."

Sheringham believes it is possible.

"It's there for the taking," said the former Tottenham forward.

"It's a big end of the season for Tottenham - they're in the mix. But so are West Ham, Manchester United and Arsenal. They'll all be vying for that and you've got to say Arsenal are the firm favourites to get fourth spot because of their form at the moment.

"But you never know. Tottenham have still got to play Arsenal so you never know. There are a lot of teams that still have to play each other."

With Kane now 84 goals behind Alan Shearer, the prospect of becoming the all-time Premier League top scorer remains.

"Without a doubt. He has got a lot of years left as well, at least five more years at the top. With the way he scores goals in numbers every year - yes, without a doubt."