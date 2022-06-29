Richarlison: Tottenham hopeful of completing transfer deal for Everton forward by Friday

Tottenham are hopeful of completing a deal to sign Everton's Richarlison in the next 24 hours.

Sources close to negotiations are indicating an agreement is close between the clubs.

Everton are understood to be under pressure to bring themselves in line with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules before the end of their financial year, which is midnight on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will also be able to do a deal for Anthony Gordon - but Sky Sports News reported earlier on Wednesday that the Blues were reluctant to discuss his potential sale.

Image: Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet made 27 appearances in all competitions last season

Tottenham are in talks over a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet but he is not the club's only centre-back target this summer.

A move to Spurs has been described as Lenglet's most likely destination by a source close to negotiations, if the France international is to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

However, an agreement is not yet close, with the 27-year-old not the only centre-back Spurs are making enquiries about as they look to add a left-footer to the back three.

Atletico make offer to sign Emerson on loan

Atletico Madrid have made an offer to sign Tottenham defender Emerson Royal on a season-long loan.

As it stands, Spurs have no intention of allowing Emerson, who joined last summer from Barcelona for £25.8m, to leave.

Atletico tried to sign him last summer, but he opted to join Spurs instead, signing a five-year contract.

Image: Spurs Fixtures 2022/23

Tottenham will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6 followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

Antonio Conte's side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, face north London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on October 1 with the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14.

The first newly-promoted side Tottenham face is Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 27 and that is followed by a midweek evening trip to London rivals West Ham on August 30.

Tottenham's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar will be at home to Leeds on November 12, with Spurs returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Brentford.

Tottenham face back-to-back London derbies at home in the second half of the season as they host West Ham on February 18 and then Chelsea on February 25.

