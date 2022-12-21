Tottenham transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now open, we round up Tottenham's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of north London.

Speaking before the start of the World Cup, Antonio Conte said the break would allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy.

At least 11 of Conte's players featured during the tournament in Qatar and the Italian welcomed the opportunity to sit down with Tottenham's hierarchy to discuss his performance so far this season and the areas where his squad can be strengthened.

"For sure, after the first part of the season it's right to have a meeting with the club to discuss the positives and negatives and ways to improve. Then we will see what we can do," he said.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Image: Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been tipped for a shock move to Tottenham in January

Harry Maguire - Tottenham have been tipped to take on out-of-favour England international Harry Maguire as they look to sure up their defence (Daily Express, December 17).

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16).

Weston McKennie - Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a raid on cash-strapped Italian giants Juventus for the USA World Cup star midfielder Weston McKennie (The Sun, December 16).

Isco - Arsenal and Tottenham are on red alert with their summer transfer target put up for sale by Sevilla after just six months (The Sun, December 16).

Randal Kolo Muani - Tottenham and Liverpool are set to battle for the signature of France World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani (Metro, December 8).

Milan Skriniar - Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international whose contract with Inter expires at the end of the season (Metro, December 19).

The players linked with a Tottenham exit

Harry Kane - Manchester United remain open to Harry Kane joining following the England striker's heartbreak in Qatar as he continues his search for silverware (Manchester Evening News, December 19).

Son Heung-Min - Tottenham were braced in November for an incoming bid for their South Korean star from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun, November 13).

What are the latest contract talks?

Antonio Conte - The Italian manager has been offered a £16m per year, long-term deal. However, the Spurs boss is in no hurry to sign (Daily Mail, December 20); Tottenham are prepared to hand Conte a £1m-a-year pay rise to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club (The Telegraph, December 21).

Confirmed Tottenham signings

None.

Confirmed Tottenham departures

None.