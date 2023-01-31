Pedro Porro: Tottenham sign right-back from Sporting Lisbon on £5m loan with £39m obligation to buy in summer

Tottenham have signed right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy for £39m this summer.

Spurs have paid an initial loan fee of around £5m to sign the 23-year-old on Deadline Day.

The Spaniard joins Antonio Conte's side following weeks of protracted negotiations with Sporting to become Spurs' second signing of the January window after the loan arrival of Arnaut Danjuma.

Porro, who has been a key performer for Sporting this season having scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions, will wear the number 23 shirt at Spurs.

The former Manchester City defender could be set to face his old club on his Spurs debut, with Conte's side facing the Premier League champions at home on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

In an interview with SPURSPLAY, Porro said: "I feel great about the move. I really wanted to come here. It's a unique opportunity for me and I hope everything goes well.

"I can bring a lot of character and personality to this team. Above all, my desire and will to win. I've also managed to watch quite a few league games this season, I've been following our games too, and in this case, I can say that now! So, yes, I can provide character, desire, and a great attitude.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid, to play in the Premier League. I hope that it comes true, goes well this Sunday, and that we pick up the win."

Doherty joins Atleti for free | Spence loaned out

Image: Matt Doherty has left Tottenham to join Atletico Madrid

Porro's arrival led to the departures of fellow right-backs Matt Doherty and Djed Spence on Deadline Day, with the former moving permanently while the latter has exited on loan.

Doherty joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after his Spurs contract was mutually terminated to allow him to join the Spanish club until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international leaves Tottenham having made 71 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals since arriving from Wolves in August 2020 for around £15m.

Doherty's departure was set to be a loan but that would have taken Tottenham up to nine players out on loan and FIFA's limit is eight.

Spence became their eighth player on loan after he moved to French side Rennes on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Destiny Udogie out on loan.

Image: Djed Spence will spend the rest of this season on loan at Ligue 1 side Rennes

A Spurs statement said on Doherty: "We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty's contract to enable him to join another club.

"We should like to thank Matt for his service and wish him well for the future."

Doherty will be presented as an Atletico Madrid player on Wednesday at 12.30pm.

Analysis: A major upgrade in a key position

Image: Porro joined Sporting permanently from Manchester City last summer

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Antonio Conte's preferred 3-4-2-1 system requires effective wing-backs and while Ivan Perisic has strengthened their left side, their right has been neglected. Until now.

Pedro Porro arrives at Spurs having emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe in the position with Sporting Lisbon, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists in 67 Primeira Liga appearances since joining from Girona in 2019.

He helped the Portuguese side win a league and cup double in his first season at the club and that success allowed him to test himself against Champions League opposition, including Spurs this season, and Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City last term.

He embraced that challenge, proving his ability to excel at the highest level both in and out of possession, but it is his attacking threat which is key to his appeal to Conte and Spurs.

Image: Porro is far more productive than Emerson Royal offensively

So far this season, Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have managed only two goals and one assist between them in a combined total of 28 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian has been first choice for most of the campaign and a deeper look at the numbers shows even more starkly the contrast between his output and Porro's.

Porro has created seven times as many chances per 90 minutes than Emerson and his numbers for assists, crosses, shots and successful dribbles are considerably higher too. He represents a significant upgrade for Spurs in a crucial position.

How Man City could benefit from deal

Image: Porro faced Tottenham twice in the Champions League this season

Manchester City are set to benefit from Porro's move to North London as they have a sell-on clause believed to be 30 per cent.

Tottenham's £39m deal would see City would stand to make £11.7m from the transfer.

Porro joined Sporting from City for £7.2m last summer after a successful loan spell with the Lions.

He did not play a game for Pep Guardiola's side, who signed him for £11m from Spanish side Girona in August 2019.