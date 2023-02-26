Arrests made for alleged use of homophobic language during Tottenham's win over Chelsea; Met Police confirm two people were arrested for homophobic abuse towards a steward at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Two arrested for alleged use of homophobic language at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Two fans were arrested for alleged homophobic abuse at Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Metropolitan Police said a total of six arrests were made during the game, with one for assault/homophobic abuse toward a steward and another for homophobic abuse toward a steward. All of those arrested remained in custody as of 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

A statement read: "The Met has a dedicated football policing unit whose officers take action against those who ruin the experience for other fans through violence and hate crime at matches.

"There is no place for homophobia or hate crime in football or anywhere, and we will robustly tackle such offenses, holding offenders to account and bringing prosecutions where appropriate.

"Anyone who is a victim or witness of any hate crime should report the matter to stadium staff or police, and it will be investigated."

Following the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it emerged that homophobic chanting coming from a home area of the stadium had been reported.

The chanting was reported to have taken place before kick-off and again after Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card - which was subsequently rescinded - just before half-time.

Responding to a Twitter post from a Spurs fan highlighting the abuse, Tottenham said: "We can confirm an individual was arrested for use of homophobic language.

"There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur."

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored as Tottenham inflicted another defeat on Graham Potter's Chelsea, who saw their winless run extended to six games