Antonio Conte outburst: Tottenham to decide head coach's future by Wednesday night

A decision on Antonio Conte's Tottenham future is set to be made by Wednesday night.

There is a growing sense that it will be difficult for Conte to continue as Tottenham head coach following his outburst after Saturday's 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Sources close to Conte insist he did not speak out on Saturday because he wants Tottenham to sack him. Instead, his comments reflected what he has felt for a long time and he did not intend to attack the players or the board.

The Italian's contract is up at the end of this season, but there is a sense he could depart the club much sooner.

Conte is at home in Italy for a few days during the international break.

Conte has always prided himself on quickly building a winning mentality wherever he has worked, and he is very disappointed that he has not been able to do this at Spurs.

He believes some players are happy to stay in their comfort zone and settle for mediocrity, no matter who is the coach. He also believes if the culture at a club is not right then the club is never going to be successful.

Last season Tottenham finished strongly to overtake Arsenal and this season was supposed to be one where they built on that. That has not happened, and instead, Arsenal players have learned and developed, whereas Spurs have settled for mediocrity.

Arsenal bounced back from last season's disappointing end with hunger and ambition, signing players with a winning mentality to improve their squad.

On the other hand, Tottenham went backwards. There has been no improvement in mentality, attitude and hunger. New players have brought problems or complaints, and the players' attitude has always been an issue at Spurs.

Tottenham do not play again for a fortnight and that has given chairman Daniel Levy a short period of time to decide whether he should take any action against Conte.

Players and staff are currently on a pre-scheduled two days off and will report back to the training ground on Tuesday, which would have been the case regardless of the result.

There has been no public reaction from the players in response to Conte's comments as yet, with Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro the only players to have posted on social media since the outburst.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said he believed Conte wants to be sacked following the Italian's rant, while Jamie Redknapp feels the Italian's position is becoming untenable.

Conte's Spurs contract expires this summer, and Sky Sports' Gary Neville said he would "keep him right where he is and make him do his job".

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is under huge pressure to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss, with several players and staff pleading with the Argentine to return and reinvigorate the club.

Tottenham's collapse at St Mary's capped off a miserable March in which they were dumped out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League to leave them trophyless since 2008.

'Things could develop quickly at Spurs'

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge:

"What a few days at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

"Despite Conte's rant, he wasn't expecting to be sacked and what is emerging now is that could be very possible.

"He doesn't think he's picking on individuals when he's talking about this, when he is criticising certain things about the club, but he feels it is the culture, which is something he has mentioned many times before in press conferences.

"Saturday's outburst felt a lot worse than we've seen before from Conte. It was damning.

"This is going to move quickly. It's going to develop and ramp up very quickly as Tuesday goes on."

'Southampton draw a sliding doors moment for Conte and Spurs'



“When Conte was appointed, I thought it was a great appointment for Spurs. It was a genuine world class manager and someone Spurs wanted in the summer. But then people will say to you, this will happen. This was always coming. He did it at Inter Milan and Juventus.



“He will turn around and ask what is he doing wrong? It’s because he’s ambitious.



“Conte always said to me and other reporters in press conferences, this Spurs squad needs work. It will take a lot of time and I do think Tottenham fans accepted that. It did need serious work last season because they were very over reliant on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. Son was the Golden Boot winner last year but hasn’t hit those heights this season, which has been a problem. The over reliance on one individual has been too much. “It was a 10-minute press conference on Saturday but there was one quote: ‘When you decide to work with this type of coach you must understand you take a coach of great ambition, not a loser, but a winner, and that ambition must also be shared.’



However, the argument might come back, here’s Ivan Perisic, who you wanted. He’s not the kind of player Spurs would sign. Then there’s Yves Bissouma, who was one of Brighton’s best players, and no-one talks about him now. Richarlison for £60m from Everton. Is that backing Conte?



“I’d probably say they didn’t go far enough. They did also want a couple of top-class defenders but that didn’t happen.



“I know Daniel Levy really wanted this to work. He always talked about Conte, and it isn’t just him you are appointing. You are appointing his brother, his coaches and so many of his backroom staff. Levy listens to Conte, and they speak so much. “It would also not be right to talk about the year Conte’s had and mention that he’s lost three close friends – one a Tottenham coach. Conte also had gallbladder surgery and came back early from recovery. He didn’t look well, left again and then came back. It’s been very up and down.



“Southampton really was the sliding doors moment. You could argue the last-gasp penalty could have been overturned by VAR, but it wasn’t. James Ward-Prowse sticks it in the back of the net in the 95th minute to stop Spurs going third.



“If they had held on, Spurs fans would be having a lovely two weeks off but now we are talking about Conte’s future.”

'Poch will assess his options in the summer'

Sky Sports News has been told Mauricio Pochettino will assess all his options in the summer.

Pochettino is ready to return to management, but is waiting for the right opportunity. He has had several approaches in the last eight months - none of which he felt were right.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since leaving PSG in July

Pochettino has been approached by Real Madrid twice before - but was under contract at Tottenham and PSG when the approaches were made.

Tottenham approached Pochettino in the summer of 2021 - his contract at PSG meant he couldn't talk to them.