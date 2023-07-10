Harry Kane: Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou says he has not had any assurances over striker's future

New Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says he has "not had any assurances" over Harry Kane's future at the club.

Sky in Germany are reporting that Bayern Munich have submitted a second bid for Kane worth £68m plus add-ons, with the England captain said to be wanting to move to the Bundesliga champions.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his Spurs contract but Tottenham insist he is not for sale and the club would not welcome any bids for the striker.

Postecoglou said at his first Tottenham news conference: "No, I haven't had any assurances [over Kane's future] and I wouldn't expect any assurances because with these kind of things you're never dealing in definites or certainties.

"I'm trying to concentrate on the things that I know right now, and what I know right now is that Harry's part of this squad. He's looking forward to coming back to training, getting among the players back in here and we start working together.

"If I spend too much time worrying about the impact that it may have either way, I'm going to miss trying to build a team because ultimately that's what's going to make us successful.

"If we build a team that plays football a certain way. I'm not going to miss this initial opportunity to lay down what I know is going to be important in the long term.

"What's important in the long term goes beyond individuals. It's more about overriding philosophy on who we want to be as a team and the key people within that."

Kane will return to training on Wednesday and ex-Celtic boss Postecoglou revealed how he expects the conversation with Tottenham's all-time goalscorer to go.

The Australian said: "I don't think it is my role to sit there and sort of treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I am big on treating everyone the same.

"Harry is already part of the history of this club and I want him involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and that is what he wants as well.

"I doubt it will be defining in the manner people think. I want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try be successful."

After a fine individual campaign in which he scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, Kane is now only 48 away from passing Alan Shearer's record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

Ange: I want to bring success to Spurs

Image: Postecoglou has signed a four-year deal at Spurs

Postecoglou was named as the new Spurs head coach last month after Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

The 57-year-old, who won the domestic treble at Celtic last season, is hoping to land Spurs' first trophy since 2008.

He said: "I want to bring success to this football club. I always take over clubs after they've had a disappointing season or seasons.

"The thing I cherish the most is to create something that lasts and stays beyond my tenure.

"The scenario that Tottenham are in right now is what motivates me the most."

Solomon undergoing Spurs medical

Image: Manor Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk

Postecoglou looks set to bolster his squad with Manor Solomon undergoing a medical at Spurs ahead of signing a four-year deal.

The winger is available on a free transfer after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

The 23-year-old impressed Spurs during his loan spell at Fulham last season, where he scored five times in 24 appearances.

The Israel international is set to become Spurs' fourth summer signing after the arrivals of winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and attacking midfielder James Maddison.

Postecoglou officially started his new role as Tottenham head coach on July 1, but he's been working hard behind the scenes for nearly a month already.

Since the announcement of his appointment was made on June 6, the Australian has been planning thoroughly for what appears to be a huge job at Spurs, who face the reality of no European football for the first time since 2010.

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge analyses the key tasks ahead of Postecoglou's first season in north London.

