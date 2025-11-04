Spurs defender Destiny Udogie named as Premier League player allegedly threatened with a gun in September; The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident on September 6; The Met have said enquiries are ongoing

Destiny Udogie: Spurs supporting Italy defender after he was allegedly threatened with a gun

Tottenham Hotspur are supporting left-back Destiny Udogie and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in September.

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident on September 6.

Following their 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, which Udogie featured, Spurs released a statement.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.

"Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further."

The Met said they arrested a man two days after the incident involving Udogie and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force: "Police were called at 11.14pm on Saturday September 6, to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm.

"Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

"No injuries were reported in either incident. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence. He has been bailed while enquiries continue."