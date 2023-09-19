Championship football live: How to watch games live on Sky Sports and free match highlights

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports in September and October, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.
Championship matches live on Sky
Here are the fixtures currently confirmed to be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.
Wednesday September 20
- Blackburn vs Sunderland, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Huddersfield vs Stoke, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Hull vs Leeds, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Millwall vs Rotherham, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Watford vs West Brom, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Norwich vs Leicester, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Friday September 22
- Birmingham vs QPR, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Sunday September 24
- Stoke vs Hull, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Monday September 25
- Coventry vs Huddersfield, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Friday September 29
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Saturday September 30
- Southampton vs Leeds, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Sunday October 1
- Blackburn vs Leicester, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Tuesday October 3
- Birmingham vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Ipswich vs Hull, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Middlesbrough vs Cardiff, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Plymouth vs Millwall, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Stoke vs Southampton, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
- West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
Wednesday October 4
- Coventry vs Blackburn, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Leeds vs QPR, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Leicester vs Preston, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Sunderland vs Watford, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Swansea vs Norwich, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Rotherham vs Bristol City, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Friday October 6
- Birmingham vs West Brom, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Saturday October 7
- Sunderland vs Middlesbrough, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Friday October 20
- Rotherham vs Ipswich, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Saturday October 21
- Preston vs Millwall, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Tuesday October 24
- Leicester vs Sunderland, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Wednesday October 25
- Preston vs Southampton, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports App
- Stoke vs Leeds, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Saturday October 28
- Southampton vs Birmingham, 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
Monday October 30
- Coventry vs Millwall, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports App
How to watch Championship matches live on Sky
Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.
Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.
How to watch free Championship match highlights
You can watch highlights of all Championship games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
We will bring you highlights of every Championship match on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.
Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.
You will also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.