Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know this weekend

Callum O'Hare scored his first goals since April 2022 as Coventry comfortably beat Birmingham 2-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night.

On his second start of the season, the 25-year-old - who was sidelined for 10 months until October by a serious knee injury - rifled in his first after half an hour and shuffled across the box to smash in a second to add the gloss with 13 minutes of the 90 to play.

The result marked Birmingham's eighth straight league defeat on the road and also Wayne Rooney's sixth defeat in nine games since replacing John Eustace as Blues boss just shy of two months ago.

They drop to 16th as a result, while Coventry climb to 14th, two points off the top half and five points outside the play-off places ahead of the remainder of the weekend's action.

Managerless Sunderland host West Brom after Mowbray departure

Sunderland will go into their clash with West Brom at lunchtime on Saturday without a manager, having parted company with Tony Mowbray in the week.

A recent slip in form saw the club's hierarchy, who opted to send Mowbray into the campaign without a senior striker of note, decide to dispense with the man who had led a youthful, newly-promoted side in the play-offs last season.

It felt harsh, but then this is the Championship, and it is an unforgiving place. Whether the managerless side will respond against West Brom - who will be hoping to bounce back from late heartbreak against Leicester last week - remains to be seen.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday.

