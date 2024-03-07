Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.

Leeds once again replaced Ipswich in the Championship automatic promotion places with a 2-0 Yorkshire derby win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Patrick Bamford continued his hot streak in front of goal by putting Daniel Farke's men in front in the closing seconds of first-half stoppage-time with his seventh goal in 10 league games.

Willy Gnonto then took advantage of some slack Wednesday defending to seal the win just before the hour mark at Hillsborough.

The win - Leeds' 11th in their last 12 matches - extends the Whites' unbeaten run when leading at half-time to 48 Championship games and moves them one point ahead of Ipswich and two behind long-term leaders Leicester, who face Hull on Saturday.

Wednesday stay 23rd after the end of their four-game winning streak, but they are still only inside the relegation zone on goal difference with nine games to play.

Will Ipswich make it seven in a row at Cardiff?

Then onto Saturday lunchtime, where Ipswich Town attempt to make it seven wins on the spin at Cardiff City.

They will only be able to watch on Friday night as their promotion rivals take centre stage, but they know their destiny is in their own hands.

Cardiff, however, have enjoyed a renaissance themselves. Three wins on the spin has brought back to life a slim chance of the play-offs. It is a tough trip to say the least.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; kick-off 12.30pm.

We take a look at how the race for promotion to the Premier League is shaping up...

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

West Brom aim to bolster play-off hopes at survival-hunting Huddersfield

Onto Sunday, where the action switches to the John Smith's Stadium for our third live Championship outing of the weekend.

Huddersfield are the hosts, as they look to bounce back from their first defeat under new boss Andre Breitenreiter, and they could well be in the bottom three by the time we kick-off in this one.

Visitors are West Brom, who possess a new wing-wizard in Mikey Johnston, and an unlikely new goalkeeping option in Cedric Kipre. Whatever happens the Baggies will be in the top six by the end of the weekend, it's just about how much they can continue to nail down that position.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 11.30am on Sunday; Kick-off is at midday.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.