Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Thursday 14 March 2024 17:52, UK
Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...
What a way to kick things off. A South Wales derby to stoke the fires at lunchtime on Saturday, and there is more than just local pride to play for at the Swansea.com Stadium.
Just four places separate these two sides in the table, but there is also a chasm of 10 points, meaning Swansea are looking over their shoulders still, while Cardiff are looking up.
Cardiff, who beat the Swans in the reverse fixture, will be looking to do the double over their rivals for the first time ever, and avenge the two occasions it happened to them in the previous two seasons - before then, no side had managed that feat over the other in the 110-year history of the fixture.
Expect blood and thunder. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.
It seemed impossible not too long ago that anyone could overhaul Leicester City. But with the Foxes in FA Cup action this weekend, Sunday presents Leeds United with the opportunity to go top of the Championship table heading into the international break.
A victory by two goals or more over Millwall will steer Daniel Farke's side to the summit, and it would be hard to back against a side that have dropped just two points in 2024.
But Millwall are a different prospect to a few weeks ago. Neil Harris has brought the confidence and pride back to the club, picking up three wins and a draw from his four games in charge. This is always a feisty fixture, and the Lions would love to halt the promotion charge of their hosts.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm on Sunday; Kick-off 3pm.
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday.
