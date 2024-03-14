Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

A South Wales sizzler to kickstart the weekend

What a way to kick things off. A South Wales derby to stoke the fires at lunchtime on Saturday, and there is more than just local pride to play for at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Just four places separate these two sides in the table, but there is also a chasm of 10 points, meaning Swansea are looking over their shoulders still, while Cardiff are looking up.

Cardiff, who beat the Swans in the reverse fixture, will be looking to do the double over their rivals for the first time ever, and avenge the two occasions it happened to them in the previous two seasons - before then, no side had managed that feat over the other in the 110-year history of the fixture.

Expect blood and thunder. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Joe Allen on South Wales derby: 'This game's the big one and I can't wait'

Leeds can leapfrog Leicester to go top on Sunday

It seemed impossible not too long ago that anyone could overhaul Leicester City. But with the Foxes in FA Cup action this weekend, Sunday presents Leeds United with the opportunity to go top of the Championship table heading into the international break.

A victory by two goals or more over Millwall will steer Daniel Farke's side to the summit, and it would be hard to back against a side that have dropped just two points in 2024.

But Millwall are a different prospect to a few weeks ago. Neil Harris has brought the confidence and pride back to the club, picking up three wins and a draw from his four games in charge. This is always a feisty fixture, and the Lions would love to halt the promotion charge of their hosts.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm on Sunday; Kick-off 3pm.

Live EFL Sunday 17th March 2:00pm

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 38 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Race for the PL: Who will prevail in battle to reach the top flight?

We take a look at how the race for promotion to the Premier League is shaping up...

Eight games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

