Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Sunderland vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Championship Predictions podcast, David Prutton predicts how he sees West Brom's trip to Sunderland

The sacking of Tony Mowbray felt very harsh to me. They are three points off the play-offs, and he was given a young squad without a senior, recognised striker. Yes, they finished sixth last year, but this feels like a stronger top half so it was going to be a stretch to replicate, and they massively overachieved.

West Brom will be heartbroken by how they were beaten by Leicester last week, in pursuit of victory they fell to defeat. But those are Carlos Corberan’s principles, and they will be going for it again at Sunderland, you can be sure of that. I think they will nick it.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm

Blackburn look brilliant at times this season, on other occasions they manage to throw a result in like the one at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. It is why they are just on the outside of the play-offs.

Leeds look in very good shape. But they need to just win and win and win if they are to close that gap on the top two. It could be close here, but the away side will shade it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

That was some result for Leicester last week at West Brom. Just when a question or two was starting to be asked, to come away from one of their toughest trips of the season in that fashion with all three points will do them the world of good.

This should be a slightly more straightforward game, at least on paper. Plymouth struggle on the road, and Leicester should be able to overwhelm them with the quality at their disposal. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best goals from the EFL Championship from the weekend including stunning strikes from Wes Burns and Wesley Hoedt

Middlesbrough vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough ran Leeds close last week, and face another of the league’s big hitters this weekend. They have injury problems, but so does everyone at the minute it seems.

Ipswich saw off Coventry last week to maintain their gap to third, and credit to Wes Burns who scored one of the most technically brilliant goals you are ever likely to see. They could do with a bit of that at the Riverside. There will be goals here, but it will be a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

QPR look a totally different prospect all of a sudden. Back-to-back wins has given them real hope, and there are just four points between themselves and safety right now. It is looking up under Marti Cifuentes.

Hull lost at home to Watford last weekend, and they still will not know quite how. That Wesley Hoedt goal was a one-in-a-million hit to secure the winner. They will be keen to get back on the horse, but a trip to Loftus Road looks a tough proposition now. I do, however, think they might just shade it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Remaining Championship predictions (Sat 3pm)

Cardiff vs Millwall: 2-0

Huddersfield vs Bristol City: 1-1

Norwich vs Preston: 1-0

Rotherham vs Swansea: 0-0

Stoke vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-1

Watford vs Southampton: 2-2