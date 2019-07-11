Aston Villa complete Ezri Konsa signing from Brentford

Ezri Konsa has joined former boss Dean Smith at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have completed the £12m signing of England U21 defender Ezri Konsa from Brentford.

The 21-year-old will travel to the United States with his new team-mates on Thursday after passing a medical.

Konsa made 42 appearances for Brentford last season, including the 1-0 win over Villa in February, and is reunited with former boss Dean Smith after the Premier League club triggered his £12m release clause.

"Ezri fits the profile of the type of player we were searching for," said Smith.

"It helps that Richard O'Kelly and I have worked with him before. He's a high-potential player who I believe can step up to the Premier League and I'm really looking forward to working with him again."

Villa have already bolstered their defensive options bringing in Kourtney Hause, Matt Targett and Tyrone Mings as well as sealing deals for Jota, Anwar El Ghazi and Club Brugge forward Wesley.

