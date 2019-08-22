Dean Smith says Aston Villa's new signings 'have to earn the right' to play

Dean Smith says Aston Villa's new signings "have to earn the right" to play and prove they are better than those already in the side.

Villa spent around £130m in the summer to bring in twelve new signings, including big-money moves for Brazilian striker Wesley and defender Tyrone Mings.

Eight of those new arrivals have featured in Villa's opening two games of the season and although the others are working hard on the training ground, Smith says they must prove they are up to the standard.

"They have to earn the right (to play)," the Villa boss said. "We've had a really good pre-season where it was very competitive, we've signed a lot of new players and they've integrated really well but they're also learning about the speed of the game in the Premier League.

"They're learning about the way we train and how we want to play too. Some of them have got in earlier than others and some of them are waiting their turn, but they're working very hard in training to get into the team.

"I've always been of the belief that you have to earn the right to play and you've got to prove that you're better than the players who have already got the shirts."

Villa suffered their second straight defeat on their return to the Premier League as Bournemouth won 2-1 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Their first game back in the top flight ended in a 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham, but Smith believes his side will pick up their first points of the season soon.

"I thought we were very close last week (against Bournemouth)," he said. "We made two silly errors within the first 10-15 minutes and it cost us two goals. In the second half I thought we were good and put Bournemouth under an awful lot of pressure and probably deserved a point from the game.

"In the first game at Tottenham we held on for an hour and I did't think we played great in the last 20-30 minutes, but it just shows that we've got a good team and the performances have been okay so far. We just need to up them and when we do that we will win games."

Villa host Everton on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League. Everton are yet to concede in the league and Smith acknowledges how tough Marco Silva's side will be to break down.

"Their defensive organisation has been very good and I've been impressed by what I've seen so far in their two games against (Crystal) Palace and Watford.

"They've not been free-scoring either - just the one goal in the two games but they've not conceded so it's going to be tough for us to open them up - but that's our job at Villa Park."