Watford vs Aston Villa preview

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in contention for Watford as they prepare to host Premier League relegation rivals Aston Villa. The midfielder missed the draw against Sheffield United on Boxing Day as he served a one-match suspension, with Nathaniel Chalobah taking his place in the team.

Ismaila Sarr was forced off with a head injury at Bramall Lane, leaving him with a swollen eye, but the forward is not concussed and will be available on Saturday.

Tyrone Mings will not be considered for Aston Villa's trip to Vicarage Road. The defender has returned to training following a hamstring injury but will still miss the final match of 2019 as he regains fitness.

John McGinn is sidelined until March with a fractured ankle while Keinan Davis (hamstring) is close to a return but Jed Steer remains out with his Achilles injury.

Opta stats

Having failed to win any of their first four Premier League meetings with Aston Villa and failing to score each time (D1 L3), Watford won both matches against them the last time they met in 2015-16, both by a 3-2 scoreline.

Aston Villa have won just one of their nine away league games against Watford (D3 L5), winning 1-0 in the Premier League in August 1999.

Watford haven't won their last league game in a calendar year since 2014 (4-2 at Cardiff), drawing two and losing two since.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last seven final league games in a calendar year (D4 L2), beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship in 2017.

Watford's victory against Man Utd in their last home league game ended a run of 12 without a win at Vicarage Road (D5 L7). It was also the first time this season the Hornets had taken the lead in a Premier League home match.

Charlie's prediction

This is the turnaround. Watford are finally starting to get going. Troy Deeney is back, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu are doing well too. I was surprised Watford never got going earlier. Aston Villa are a clumsy team and they have let too many goals in this season and for that reason I think Watford will get the win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)