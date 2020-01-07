Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater to have Aston Villa medical

Danny Drinkwater is not part of Frank Lampard's plans at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has arrived at Aston Villa’s training ground to undergo a medical, after the two clubs agreed a loan deal for the midfielder, Sky Sports News has learned.

Drinkwater was due to train back at Chelsea for the first time on Tuesday morning, after his loan with Burnley was terminated, but those plans changed after his parent club agreed to continue to pay a significant proportion of his wages.

He is expected to be confirmed as a Villa player on Tuesday, but will not play against his old club Leicester in Wednesday's Sky Live Carabao Cup semi-final as he is cup tied.

It means Drinkwater's first game in a Villa shirt could be Sunday's game at home to the champions, Manchester City, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Drinkwater will step in for the injured John McGinn

The 29-year-old he managed less than an hour playing time in the Premier League after joining Burnley in the summer, and an injured ankle meant he missed several weeks of football in September after being attacked by a gang of men outside a Manchester nightclub.

Villa are confident Drinkwater is fit and ready to go straight into the first team, to deputise for John McGinn, who is out until March with an ankle injury.

Drinkwater was a key member of Leicester's title-winning side in 2016

Drinkwater was a key member of Leicester's Premier League winning side in 2015-16 before moving to Chelsea for £35m in September 2017.

