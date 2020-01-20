Dean Smith: Mbwana Samatta very close to joining Aston Villa, hopefully another striker will follow

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is hopeful another striker will follow Mbwana Samatta through the door with the Tanzanian "very close" to joining the Premier League strugglers.

Smith reiterated that Villa are on the verge of signing Samatta, who has scored 43 goals in 98 league appearances for Genk, first doing so after Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton.

"There's still some paperwork to be completed," said Smith. "I'm very hopeful that he can become an Aston Villa player very soon. I believe it's just dotting the i's and crossing the t's.

"He's very close. No [concern] as far as I'm aware."

Villa could yet announce Samatta on Monday, but the 27-year-old would not be available for Villa's crucial home clash with Watford on Tuesday as players must be registered before midday on the working day before a match.

"It's disappointing," Smith added, as 18th-placed Villa prepare to host a resurgent Watford side who are one point and one place above them.

"We'd have liked to have him in [for Watford]. Even if he'd have come in he would have only had one morning with the players.

Mbwana Samatta has scored 43 goals in 98 appearances in the Belgian First Division A for Genk

"The lads have got used to it over the last three or four games. Wesley got injured against Burnley, in a good performance and good result.

"Since then we've played Leicester away in the [Carabao] Cup and done very well, and played Brighton as well. Man City is a bit of an anomaly, they're such a good team - it was funny watching their 2-2 against Palace, similar stats to our game apart from the score line."

Villa are also interested in signing Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who is currently on a season-long loan with Monaco.

Aston Villa are also interested in signing Leicester striker Islam Slimani

Smith would not be drawn on Slimani, but when asked if Villa need another striker as well as Sammatta, he replied: "Yes I do. It's something we're talking about all the time. Suso (Villa sporting director Jesus García Pitarch) believes the same as well, so it's something we're looking for and looking to press on with as well."

Villa also confirmed Jonathan Kodjia's departure on Monday, with the forward leaving for Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

"Jimmy has had a tough season so to speak," said Smith. "He came back from AFCON very tired after playing a summer series - our season didn't finish 'till May 27.

The Club can confirm that Jonathan Kodjia has left Aston Villa to join Qatari side Al-Gharafa.#AVFC pic.twitter.com/icGqVYxjc0 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 20, 2020

"He got injured in the first game against Tottenham, struggled for fitness since, and struggled for game time.

"With his contract up at the end of the season, we hadn't offered him a new contract, so he wanted to look at new avenues. We've allowed that to happen."

