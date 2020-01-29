Aston Villa face FA and police investigation after James Maddison caught up in pitch invasion

James Maddison was allegedly shoved to the ground when Aston Villa fans invaded the pitch

West Midlands Police and the FA are reviewing CCTV footage after Aston Villa fans invaded the pitch following their 3-2 aggregate win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison was among the Foxes players still on the field of play at Villa Park during the pitch invasion and was allegedly shoved to the ground during the chaotic scenes.

There is also video footage circulating of a handful of Leicester supporters clashing with police inside the ground.

West Midlands Police have confirmed they are making further inquiries into what happened before deciding on appropriate action.

A 19-year-old from Birmingham was arrested inside the ground last night on suspicion of assaulting two stewards, and possession of cannabis.

Aston Villa urged their supporters to leave the pitch after the final whistle

A 19-year-old man from Leicestershire was arrested outside the ground and has now been charged with possession of cocaine and obstructing police.

The FA's stance on pitch invasions takes a common sense approach. Rule E20 of their rules and regulations bans any encroachment onto the pitch, but if the mood is good-natured, there is normally no further action taken.

The FA is yet to receive a complaint from Leicester, or elsewhere, but FA officials are now reviewing all available footage to see if any further action is needed.

If charged and found guilty, either club is likely to face a fine of £20,000.

2:32 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Aston Villa and Leicester Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Aston Villa and Leicester

Trezeguet's stoppage-time winner sent Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup final with a 2-1 win over Leicester.

They will meet either Manchester United or Manchester City for the final at Wembley on March 1.