Borja Baston: Aston Villa close in on Swansea striker

Swansea forward Borja Baston is set to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa are on the verge of completing the signing of Swansea forward Borja Baston on a free transfer.

Borja has made 21 appearances for Swansea this season but the Sky Bet Championship club are willing to allow him to leave for free before his contract expires in the summer due to his significant wages.

On Friday evening all the paperwork for Borja's move was complete, with the Spaniard undergoing a medical at the Premier League side's training ground.

Borja has made just 41 appearances for Swansea since joining the club in 2016

The 27-year-old's initial deal will see him remain at Villa until the end of the season, with a chance to extend his stay if he is a success.

Villa have already bolstered their striking options with the signing of Mbwana Samatta from Genk, but with Wesley out for the rest of the season, Dean Smith now has an additional alternative.

Borja was signed by Swansea for £15.5m from Atletico Madrid in 2016, but has scored just seven goals in 41 appearances during his time in south Wales.

Before returning for this campaign, the Spaniard had not featured for Swansea in the previous two seasons as he went on loan to Malaga and then Alaves.