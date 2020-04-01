Pepe Reina reveals 'endless minutes of fear' in coronavirus battle

Pepe Reina has opened up on his experience of suffering from coronavirus symptoms

Pepe Reina has revealed he was unable to breathe for 25 minutes while struggling with coronavirus symptoms in what he describes as "endless minutes of fear".

The Aston Villa goalkeeper - on loan from AC Milan - began self-isolating after falling ill last month.

The 37-year-old recalled the frightening moment he lacked oxygen and says he is now "winning the battle" against the virus.

"The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moment of my life," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. A fever, dry cough and a headache that never left me - it was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

"The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed.

"As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors. I am winning the battle against coronavirus now."

The Premier League and EFL have told football fans there are no "quick answers" on how and when football will return after its suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

English football is suspended until at least April 30 and, with Villa in the Premier League relegation zone, Reina insists football should "take a back seat" while countries across the world fight against the deadly disease.

"Everyone's wellbeing goes above anything else," he said. "I will be a supporter of playing when everything is in the best conditions, that everyone is safe.

"Football cannot be a priority right now. It is not important to finish this league. I know and am aware of all the interests that exist around soccer, especially economic ones.

"But there are also many other areas, and right now the first thing is people's health."