Jack Grealish: Keeping Aston Villa midfielder will be 'a big ask', says Lee Hendrie

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes it will be "a big ask" for his old club to keep Jack Grealish if substantial offers are made for him.

Grealish was a key part of Villa's successful battle to keep their Premier League status this season, and with just a seven-week break before the new campaign starts, his future will be a key talking point.

Villa have no desire to sell Grealish - unless a big-money offer is made for the club's captain and talisman - although the player himself admitted he was "not too sure" where his future might lay after the critical victory over Arsenal in the final week of the season.

Hendrie, who, like Grealish, was both born in Birmingham and a product of the Villa youth system, acknowledges retaining his services will be a close-season priority for the club but one which they may not be able to achieve.

"It would be huge - he's come on so much, he's the captain of the team and there's no doubt he is one of the best players around at this current time," Hendrie told Sky Sports.

"To keep hold of him would be top of the list for Villa. It's now about keeping your top players and building around them but when other clubs are interested and big fees are being mentioned, it's hard.

"There's speculation surrounding him going to Manchester United and it's going to be a big ask for them to keep him."

And he added: "When you come through the system at a club you become part of the furniture but when you get the chance to play in Europe you expose yourself to millions of people.

"I wouldn't speak badly of him if he did leave because players want to further their careers. Jack has been immense for Villa and if his decision is to leave the club I feel can't judge him in any way."

