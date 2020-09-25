Mbwana Samatta: Fenerbahce sign striker from Aston Villa on initial season-long loan

Mbwana Samatta played in all six of Genk's Champions League group stage matches prior to his move to Aston Villa in January

Fenerbahce have announced the signing of striker Mbwana Samatta from Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of £5.5m for Samatta's substantive transfer after that, which could rise to a maximum of £6.2m with add-ons, and Fenerbahce have announced they have agreed a four-year contract with the Tanzania captain.

Samatta joined Villa from Genk in January on a four-and-a-half-year contract and scored two goals in 16 appearances in all competitions under Dean Smith.

Villa, who secured Premier League safety on the final day of last season, have signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford for an initial club-record £28m fee, potentially rising to £33m in add-ons, and forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon this summer.

Samatta scored for Villa in their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City

"I know how big a club Fenerbahce is," Samatta said.

"I am happy to be here in such a family because it will be a new and big challenge for me.

"Fenerbahce has a lot of supporters and they always want to win. I also want to win. I came with this request, I am very happy and I hope we will win many trophies."

