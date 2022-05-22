Robin Olsen: Aston Villa goalkeeper assaulted leaving pitch after Manchester City title win

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen assaulted as he made his way from the pitch after loss to Man City; Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in the game to inspire City to come from two goals down midway through the second half to deny Liverpool the title and beat Aston Villa

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted as he made his way from the pitch following the 3-2 loss to Manchester City.

Thousands of Man City fans ran onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium at full-time as Pep Guardiola's side were crowned Premier League champions.

Asked if players got off the pitch safely, Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: "No is the answer to that. My goalkeeper was attacked. So I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City."

Asked about Olsen's condition, Gerrard added: "We're going to check on him."

Manchester City swiftly released a statement reading: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch.

"The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Sky Sports News has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.

Olsen, who arrived at Villa Park on a loan deal from Roma in January, was making his debut for the club in place of the injured Emi Martinez.

Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United's Billy Sharp.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation after Everton fans invaded the pitch on Thursday and fans streamed onto the field on Sunday after City's 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa which secured the Premier League title.

City retained their Premier League in extraordinary circumstances after coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Three goals in five minutes late in the game turned the match - and the title race - on its head as substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored two, either side of Rodri's strike. Liverpool's late win over Wolves meant that only victory would have been enough for City.