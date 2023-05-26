 Skip to content

Rachel Daly: Aston Villa forward named Women's Super League player of the season

Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has been named WSL player of the season after record-breaking campaign; the England star scored 21 goals in 21 games, helping Aston Villa to a fifth-placed finish in the table; her tally of goals is the highest ever for an Englishwoman on the WSL era

Friday 26 May 2023 13:26, UK

Rachel Daly
Image: Rachel Daly has been named Women's Super League player of the season

Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has been named Women's Super League player of the season.

The England international enjoyed a record-breaking season, scoring 21 goals in 21 games, helping Aston Villa to a fifth-placed finish.

Her tally of goals is the highest ever for an Englishwoman in the WSL era and her form helped Villa reach a first ever FA Cup semi-final.

Daly beat competition from Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, Ona Batlle, Leah Galton, Kirsty Hanson, Bunny Shaw and Frida Maanum, who were also nominated for the award.

Aston Villa players celebrate Rachel Daly&#39;s second goal against Man Utd
Image: Daly has scored 21 goals in 21 games in the WSL for Villa this campaign

Daly joined Villa last summer from Houston Dash.

She was a key figure in England's Euro 2022 victory, featuring at left-back throughout the tournament.

However, playing as a striker she has excelled for Villa, putting herself in contention to start as England's centre forward at the Women's World Cup.

She'll have one final chance to add to her goals tally for the season in Villa's final WSL game of the campaign at Arsenal on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

Final day WSL fixtures

Reading Women
Chelsea Women

Saturday 27th May 2:30pm Kick off 2:30pm
  • Arsenal vs Aston Villa
  • Brighton vs Leicester City
  • Liverpool vs Manchester United
  • Manchester City vs Everton
  • Reading vs Chelsea - Live on Sky Sports
  • West Ham vs Tottenham

All games start at 2.30pm on Saturday

LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

