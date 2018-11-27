Matt Ritchie's miss of the season contender in Newcastle's clash with Burnley

Watch as Newcastle's Matt Ritchie somehow missed an open goal from two yards during the Monday Night Football clash with Burnley.

In one of the most extraordinary moments of the Premier League season so far, the winger somehow failed to convert one of the simplest chances he will ever have.

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart had pushed away DeAndre Yedlin's shot into the path of Ritchie at the far post and he looked certain to tap home.

The away fans roared as they thought their team had extended their lead to 3-1, but were shocked to see the player had hit the side-netting.

Sky Sports commentator Andy Hinchcliffe said: "How on earth has that gone past the post? That is quite incredible.

"Matt Ritchie had done all of the hard work, he was goal side of his man and it was an extraordinary miss. If he had scored there he would have killed the game off.

"Matt Lowton had given up. He knew Ritchie was ahead of him and was going to tap into an empty net... but Ritchie had other ideas."

