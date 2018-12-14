Newcastle squad, led by Jamaal Lascelles, cancel London Christmas party plan again

Rafa Benitez has backed Jamaal Lascelles' call to cancel Newcastle squad's Christmas trip to London

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is glad his team have decided to cancel plans for a Christmas party in London this weekend.

The club's players made a similar decision 12 months ago, although Newcastle were in a far worse position than they are now in the Premier League, where they sit 15th despite only winning three games.

But Benitez revealed on Friday that plans for the squad to head to London after Saturday's crunch date with Huddersfield, who are only three points behind Newcastle in the first relegation spot, had been shelved.

Benitez said captain Jamaal Lascelles had decided partying hundreds of miles away from St James' Park would not be a good look for the squad.

He said: "This group of players, last year they cancelled the party because they knew it was not the right thing to do and this year has been exactly the same. I think Jamaal has been quite sensible.

"I was talking to Jamaal and I told him: 'If something's wrong, you have to realise it'

"The squad wanted to do it because it is a tradition for some players, especially in England, but they've been quite good about it. I think the fans will appreciate that they're just focused on football."

Saturday's trip to Yorkshire is followed by the visit of bottom side Fulham, and Benitez is fully aware of the importance of both games.

He added: "We need to win against those teams around us at the bottom; it's like six points if you win. And, if you play well, you can beat them but, against the top teams, you can play well and still lose.

"The bottom half of the table is where I expected us to be right now and we need to be realistic. We know we have some games we can win and maybe some we cannot."