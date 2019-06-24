Avram Grant under consideration for a position at Newcastle

Avram Grant is being considered for a role at Newcastle, one source has told Sky Sports News, after the club announced manager Rafael Benitez will leave at the end of June.

Grant has previously had spells as manager of Chelsea, Portsmouth and West Ham - as well as the Israeli national side.

The 64-year-old currently works as technical adviser for Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

He guided Chelsea to the Champions League final in 2008 but they were beaten on penalties by Manchester United in Moscow.

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle at the end of the month

Newcastle announced on Monday that Benitez would be leaving on June 30 after failing to agree a new contract.

Benitez took charge in March 2016 and, following relegation to the Championship, he guided the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt and then led them to two mid-table finishes in the top flight.