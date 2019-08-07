Newcastle United agree £5m Emil Krafth fee with Amien

Amiens full-back Emil Krafth is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Newcastle

Newcastle have agreed a fee of £5m to sign Emil Krafth from French club Amiens, Sky Sports understands.

It is believed the Swedish international is currently travelling to Tyneside to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical later today.

If a deal is completed, the 25-year-old right-back is expected to challenge USA international DeAndre Yedlin and Javi Manquillo for a starting berth.

Krafth made 36 appearances for Amiens last season while on loan from Serie A side Bologna, before making the move permanent this summer.

However, Newcastle have tracked his progress and Amiens would be prepared to sell if they made a profit on the deal.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!