Andy Carroll arrives at Newcastle ahead of proposed move back to St James' Park

Andy Carroll could be heading back to Newcastle

Andy Carroll has arrived at St James' Park ahead of a possible move back to Newcastle.

Sky Sports News understands the striker has been receptive to the idea of a return to his former club and would be willing to take a pay cut to fit into the wage structure.

Newcastle could sign him after the window closes at 5pm due to the fact the forward is a free agent.

Carroll joined Liverpool in January 2011

Gateshead-born Carroll came through the ranks at Newcastle and made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old.

He scored 33 goals in 90 appearances before a British-record breaking £35m move to Liverpool in the 2011 January Transfer Window.

2:38 Former Newcastle manager Steve McClaren believes Andy Carroll's potential return to Newcastle could improve the atmosphere around the club. Former Newcastle manager Steve McClaren believes Andy Carroll's potential return to Newcastle could improve the atmosphere around the club.

Carroll joined West Ham on a permanent deal in 2013 after spending the previous season on loan with the Hammers.

But the 30-year-old left West Ham as a free agent earlier this summer after an injury-plagued spell in east London where he managed just 84 Premier League starts and scored 33 goals in seven-and-a-half years.

Carroll could become Newcastle's sixth signing of the summer with the club having already completed deals for Emil Krafth, Joelinton, Jetro Willems, Allan Saint-Maximin and Kyle Scott.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live on

We have Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!