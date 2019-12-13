Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says club unlikely to make January signings

0:34 Steve Bruce says Newcastle's spate of injuries is unlikely to cause them to dip into the January transfer market Steve Bruce says Newcastle's spate of injuries is unlikely to cause them to dip into the January transfer market

Steve Bruce says he is expecting a quiet January transfer window, although he added Newcastle may act if the right deal presents itself.

The club's managing director Lee Charnley said earlier this week that he felt the first team has good strength in depth, and that he believed Bruce was happy with the players at his disposal.

While Bruce confirmed Allan Saint-Maximin will be out for a month with a hamstring injury - and that a number of other players were struggling with smaller knocks - he thinks incoming transfers next month are unlikely.

"Our philosophy has been, since I walked through the door, that I want to work with what I've got," said Bruce.

"I've said it from day one, since everybody keeps asking me about January up here - if there's something there than can really improve us, we'll act.

"But in my experience with January, it's always difficult. Nobody wants to sell their best players.

"I've got to be patient myself. If the personnel's not right, then we've got to be patient and wait."

Bruce pondering Joelinton switch

While Bruce thinks Newcastle may be inactive in the January transfer market, they were willing to spend a record fee on forward Joelinton in the summer.

Joelinton arrived for £40m in the summer but has just one goal

However, the 23-year-old Brazilian has scored just one goal in 16 games since his arrival from Hoffenheim, and Bruce admits he is considering moving him to a wide-forward position.

"It's something that we're toying with", he said. "He's played half his career there so he's no stranger to it.

"Maybe a different formation - it's something we've got up our sleeve if we need it. It might give big Joe a lift as well. Sometimes a chance of scenery or a change or formation can stimulate you a little bit.

"He's only a young lad and he's got a big, big responsibility on his shoulders. We've got to be patient with him."