Danny Rose: Newcastle emerge as frontrunners for Tottenham and England defender

Danny Rose could leave Tottenham in January

Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham.

The club are showing strong interest in the England full-back as the January transfer window deadline draws closer.

Speaking last week, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said: "He's a quality player and a class act, the kid. Whether it's possible, who knows?"

Bournemouth and Watford are also interested in Rose, who has not featured in any of Tottenham's last four games.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recently denied reports that him and Rose were involved in a training ground row and also claimed the defender was still a part of his future plans.

Last November, Rose claimed he would stay at Tottenham until his contract runs out in the summer of 2021 after it was understood Tottenham wanted to offload him in last summer's transfer window.

But with England's participation in the European Championships this summer, the chance of regular first-team football could be a factor in him leaving Tottenham.

