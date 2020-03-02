Steve Bruce 'quietly confident' Newcastle can survive Premier League relegation

1:23 Bruce says he is concerned by Newcastle's lack of goals and admits they are in a relegation battle Bruce says he is concerned by Newcastle's lack of goals and admits they are in a relegation battle

Steve Bruce remains confident Newcastle can dig themselves out of Premier League relegation trouble, and says he would have taken Newcastle's tally of 32 points after 28 games at the beginning of the season.

Wins for West Ham and Watford, coupled with the Magpies' 0-0 draw against Burnley, over the weekend saw their advantage over the bottom three reduced to five points.

Asked if they are now in a relegation battle, manager Bruce said: "Look, when you don't win, then of course you're always in that risk if you're in the bottom half of the Premier League. That's what it is.

"A couple of them won at the weekend and closed the gap. It's still all to play for.

"Ten games to go, we know what sort of target we're looking for and if we get there, great. I'm sure we will.

"We've had a difficult run and there's no denying that, but we've still given ourselves a wonderful opportunity. We've got to 32 points with 10 games to spare.

"If somebody had told me back in August that would be the case, I'd have said 'thank you very much, I'll take that'.

"Of course we need to go and win a couple of games. We've got some big games coming up.

"We've got five of them at home where our form has been very good - we've got something like 21 points at home, so all to play for.

"Yes, everybody is looking over their shoulder a little bit of course, but that's the nature of the Premier League and that's how difficult it is."

Newcastle take on West Brom in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday evening before facing testing Premier League clashes with Southampton and Sheffield United having failed to score a league goal in six hours of football.

Bruce says the lack of goals is "a big concern", adding that the number of points needed for survival may be higher than usual this season.

Bruce says guaranteeing Premier League survival will be tougher this year than previous seasons

He said: "Until you get to a certain figure then there's six, eight teams - whatever it is.

"A win can lift you two, three positions, so it's all to play for. We've all got to get to that magical figure. In the past, it's been 36 - over the last decade, it's been something like 36.

"I don't think that's going to be quite enough, so whatever it's going to be, we've got to get there.

"We've got a figure in mind which we think we need, and I'm very quietly confident that we will get there."

Asked if he would reveal what that number was, Bruce responded with a smile: "No."