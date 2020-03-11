Martin Dubravka: Newcastle goalkeeper out for up to eight weeks with knee injury

Martin Dubravka will miss FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is out for between six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Dubravka underwent scans on Monday after picking up the injury in Saturday's 1-0 win at Southampton.

Newcastle released a statement on Wednesday saying Dubravka would be out for "at least the rest of this month".

But it is understood the Slovakia international will likely miss the majority of Newcastle's remaining games this season.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Southampton in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Southampton in the Premier League.

Dubravka, who has not missed a Premier League match since making his debut in February 2018, will not be available for Newcastle's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on March 21.

The 31-year-old signed a six-year contract extension with Newcastle in October.

Newcastle's weekend victory has taken them eight points clear of safety with nine games left of the Premier League season.

A Newcastle statement read: "Newcastle United can confirm that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka suffered a knee injury in Saturday's Premier League win at Southampton.

"The Slovakia international was hurt just before the hour mark at St. Mary's but played on, keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season as Steve Bruce's side gained three valuable points.

"He was then assessed on Monday and has now been ruled out for at least the rest of this month."