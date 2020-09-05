Callum Wilson: Newcastle make £20m bid for Bournemouth striker

Calum Wilson is keen on playing in the Premier League

Newcastle have made a bid totalling £20m for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

Aston Villa had a bid of £15m (plus add-ons) rejected by the Cherries for the player on Friday.

The Newcastle bid has not been accepted or rejected.

The England international is keen for a move to either club and wants to play Premier League football next season.

Wilson has scored 67 goals in 180 Bournemouth appearances since joining the club from Coventry in 2014, with eight of them last season as the south coast club were relegated from the Premier League on the final day.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest from Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham this summer.

It is understood Bournemouth want Matt Ritchie from Newcastle in a separate deal, but wages may be an issue.

Newcastle are stepping up their efforts in the transfer market having had a £13.5m bid accepted by Norwich for Jamal Lewis on Saturday morning.

They have also been in negotiations with Sassuolo for left-back Rogerio, according to Sky in Italy. It is said a fee of £12.5m was being discussed for the 22-year-old.

Newcastle have also been actively trying to bring free-agent forward Ryan Fraser to the club this week.

The Scotland international, who ran down his contract with Bournemouth, was on Tyneside on Friday to hold talks with Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

Fraser has not yet decided on his future and no agreement is in place with Newcastle. However, it is believed the 26-year-old is keen to move to St James' Park.

Ryan Fraser is a free agent after his Bournemouth contract expired

