Coronavirus: Three Newcastle players and staff member test positive, says Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce has confirmed three of his Newcastle players and a member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

None of the unnamed four were involved in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night and Bruce says he is hoping they have managed to isolate the virus and keep it away from the rest of the Newcastle squad.

"It has been a tough week," Bruce said before he was asked about avoiding an outbreak. "We sincerely hope so. It is very difficult at the minute. We have three confirmed players and unfortunately a member of my staff.

"It is a concern and difficult to manage. We are trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can.

"Of course my concern is not just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too. We will do our best but it is difficult at the moment."

Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored late goals as Newcastle returned to winning ways with a 2-0 smash-and-grab victory at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Just when Palace and Newcastle looked destined for a stalemate at Selhurst Park, Joelinton's clever flick released Wilson through on goal, and the striker marked his return from his hamstring injury with a composed finish through the legs of Vicente Guaita to give the Magpies the lead two minutes from time.

Palace's faint hopes of salvaging anything from the game were extinguished in the final minute as Joelinton made up for a host of earlier missed chances when his shot deflected in off Gary Cahill to seal the Newcastle victory.

Joelinton's late exploits saw the striker end a run of 16 games without a Premier League goal or assist with both, as Steve Bruce's side leapfrogged Roy Hodgson's Palace up to 10th in the table ahead of the weekend's fixtures.