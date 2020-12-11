Steve Bruce: Newcastle without 'big chunk' of squad for West Brom following coronavirus outbreak

Steve Bruce has revealed Newcastle United will be without a “big chunk” of their squad against West Brom but have enough players to select a team following the club’s coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle resumed training on Wednesday for the first time since the club closed their training ground on November 30, after five players and two members of staff tested positive for the virus.

The Magpies' game at Aston Villa last Friday was postponed as a result - the first since the Premier League's resumption in June.

Bruce confirmed members of the group have tested negative on both Monday and Wednesday, although some individuals continue to self-isolate.

"We've got for more than what we had last Monday," he said.

"We have got two or three people who have come back into the squad who have proved negative who had it and it has left them.

"We didn't think they would come back so quickly.

"We've got enough to pick a team and we will see how we go."

Bruce did not want to reveal who had been affected by the outbreak but admitted a "significant number" were impacted and revealed two members of his staff are "poorly" and still struggling with symptoms.

"I have to say the club has done everything for the welfare of the players and the staff to make sure that we have done everything that we can," added Bruce, who said he had not been affected by the outbreak.

"I feel like a doctor this week rather than a football manager - it has been really difficult."

Bruce added that two of the players who have come back into the squad after testing negative have been left "severely fatigued" by the virus ahead of the visit of West Brom to St James' Park, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle, whose last game was a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on November 27, visit Leeds on Wednesday as the club begin a run of four games in the next 11 days.

Bruce said the players bounced into training "like kids in a sweet shop" and admitted he had it to reign in his players' enthusiasm on their return as the club target back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie said earlier this week the team have "no excuses" ahead of the meeting of the Baggies, despite the severity of outbreak.

"We have to take the positives," Ritchie told NUFC TV on Thursday. "We had a week off to train at home and have fresh legs going into a batch of really good games.

"The boys have come back in good spirits. It's been a bit of a difficult time for everyone, the uncertainty, but it's pleasing to be back. The boys have worked hard and we're raring to go."

Bilic: No coronavirus concern over facing Newcastle

Slaven Bilic says West Brom have no concerns over safety ahead of playing Newcastle on Saturday.

"It wasn't us who was monitoring the situation at Newcastle, it was Newcastle and the Premier League, and they decided the situation improved a lot, in a positive way.

"They told us the game is on, so we don't have any doubts."

The West Brom head coach added: "I didn't have any of the guys knocking on my door saying they are worried because Newcastle has got a number of cases.

"This is serious football and the Premier League would not allow any sort of those things to happen - they wouldn't risk the health of the players. And Newcastle wouldn't do it."