Joelinton: Newcastle forward fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations to get a haircut

Joelinton was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.; a Police spokesperson said: "We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation"

By PA Media

Thursday 4 February 2021 12:24, UK

Joelinton of Newcastle United looks on during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 30, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Newcastle United/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Image: Newcastle have previously said they will take internal action against Joelinton

Newcastle forward Joelinton has been fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut.

The club's £40m record signing was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "On Friday (January 29) we were made aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

"We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation.

"The local authority, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to businesses, have served a 35-year-old man with a prohibition notice."

Trending

The Newcastle-based barber was using his garage in North Tyneside to carry out the cut, it was understood.

North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.

Also See:

Newcastle have previously said they will take internal action against Joelinton.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue