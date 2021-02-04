Joelinton: Newcastle forward fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations to get a haircut

Newcastle forward Joelinton has been fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut.
The club's £40m record signing was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "On Friday (January 29) we were made aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of coronavirus restrictions.
"We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation.
"The local authority, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to businesses, have served a 35-year-old man with a prohibition notice."
The Newcastle-based barber was using his garage in North Tyneside to carry out the cut, it was understood.
North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.
Newcastle have previously said they will take internal action against Joelinton.