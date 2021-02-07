Fabian Schar: Newcastle defender faces several months out with torn knee ligaments

Fabian Schar could be out for the rest of the season after Newcastle confirmed the defender sustained torn knee ligaments during Saturday's win over Southampton.

The club said on Sunday that Schar will be out of action for several months.

A statement on the club's website said: "The Switzerland international sustained a torn knee ligament in the 75th minute of the match and had to be stretchered from the pitch.

Image: Schar is stretchered off after sustaining the injury

"He will undergo further assessment with a specialist consultant in the coming days before beginning his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

"Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Fabian a full and speedy recovery."

🤕 #NUFC defender Fabian Schär is set to be out of action for several months after sustaining a knee injury in yesterday's victory over Southampton.



All the best for your recovery, @fabianschaer! 🙏⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 7, 2021

Schar was not alone in suffering an injury during Saturday's win at St James' Park as teammates Callum Wilson and Javier Manquillo were also taken off and Newcastle finished the match with just nine men.

Manquillo has a suspected serious ankle injury while Wilson hurt his hamstring, but the club are yet to update on either player.

Difficult to accept. I felt really good on the pitch and the team did well the last few games. Now i will be out for a few months and its gonna be a hard time. But i will try everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. And my goal will be to be ready for the euros🙏. pic.twitter.com/6LyooFpCGx — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) February 7, 2021

Swiss international Schar, who is out of contract in the summer, has since taken to Twitter to confirm he will target a return for the European Championships in June.

He said: "Difficult to accept. I felt really good on the pitch and the team did well the last few games.

"Now I will be out for a few months and it's gonna be a hard time. But I will try everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. And my goal will be to be ready for the Euros."

The defender is expected to undergo further assessment with a specialist consultant in the coming days before beginning his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.