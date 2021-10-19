Newcastle takeover: Kick It Out planning urgent talks with club after fans wear mock headdresses

Kick It Out is planning urgent talks with Newcastle to ask the club to discourage fans from wearing mock headdresses following the Saudi-backed consortium's takeover.

A large number of supporters wore tea towels and other head coverings to Sunday's game against Tottenham at St James' Park - the club's first since the new owners took charge.

The fans' actions are seen as a misguided show of support towards the new owners.

Kick It Out is keen to offer education workshops to fans in the north east to explain why this could be considered stereotypical and culturally offensive.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the largest party in the consortium that purchased Newcastle and now owns around 80 per cent of the club.

Both PIF governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan - who has been appointed Newcastle vice-chairman - and part-owners Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi were present for Sunday's game, which their new side lost 3-2.