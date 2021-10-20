Paulo Fonseca: Former Roma boss contender for Newcastle United manager job as Steve Bruce is sacked

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has emerged as a contender for the Newcastle United managerial role.

Newcastle parted company with Bruce on Wednesday morning.

Fonseca came close to being appointed as Tottenham's head coach in the summer and remains keen on taking on a challenge in the Premier League.

The Portuguese is currently out of work and an interested club would not need to pay compensation in order to name him as their new boss.

Fonseca won three domestic doubles in his three seasons as manager of Shakhtar Donetsk between 2016 and 2019.

Fonseca lost his job at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of last season after guiding Roma to a seventh-placed finish in Serie A and he was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Roma were also beaten in the semi-final of the Europa League by Manchester United.

Before his tenures at Shakhtar and Roma, the 48-year-old enjoyed managerial stints at Porto and Braga in his home country.

Current Roma boss Mourinho has distanced himself from the prospect of replacing Bruce, despite admitting he has an "emotional connection" with Newcastle as a result of his relationship with Sir Bobby Robson.

The club are without a win in the top flight this season and sit second bottom in the table after three draws and five defeats.

October 23: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - 3pm kick-off

October 30: Newcastle vs Chelsea - 3pm kick-off

November 6: Brighton vs Newcastle - 5.30pm kick-off

November 20: Newcastle vs Brentford - 3pm kick-off

November 27: Arsenal vs Newcastle - 12.30pm kick-off

November 30: Newcastle vs Norwich - 7.30pm kick-off

December 4: Newcastle vs Burnley - 3pm kick-off

December 12: Leicester vs Newcastle - 2pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

December 16: Liverpool vs Newcastle - 8pm kick-off

December 19: Newcastle vs Man City - 2pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

December 27: Newcastle vs Man Utd - 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

December 30: Everton vs Newcastle - 7.30pm kick-off