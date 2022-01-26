Newcastle agree £30m fee with Lyon for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as club target Brighton defender Dan Burn

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Lyon in the region of £30m to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and are also targeting a deal to sign Brighton defender Dan Burn.

It is understood Brazil international Guimaraes will undergo a medical in his homeland on Wednesday.

However, Lyon have released a statement denying an agreement has been reached.

A statement said: "Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

"In this transfer window period where the slightest rumour is often presented as reality, Olympique Lyonnais reminds that only information officially released by the club is to be taken into consideration."

It is not the first time Lyon have issued such a denial over a transfer. In 2019, the club denied they had agreed to sell Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid. Eight days later, the left-back completed a move to the Bernabeu.

Newcastle target Brighton's Burn

Newcastle also want to sign Brighton defender Dan Burn, with one source telling Sky Sports News they have already made a £7m bid.

The Mapgies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

But they have so far failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile.

Burn - a boyhood Newcastle fan born in nearby Blyth - is now a top target with less than seven days left of the window.

The 29-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. The 6ft 7in defender, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, can also play left-back.

Why Newcastle made move for Guimaraes

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG, but Eddie Howe's side look to be closing in on the 24-year-old's signature.

Guimaraes has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Lyon this season, registering six assists. He has three caps for the Brazil national team.

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui: "Bruno Guimaraes is a deep-lying midfielder, technically gifted, exceptional passer, and has brilliant ball retention. You'll find very few players better at keeping the ball and passing the ball forward.

"He's also a really hard worker which is an element of his game that is massively underappreciated. For example at Lyon this season, he's covered more ground per game than any other player in that squad, so he really does put the work in as well.

"He's playing the best football of his career at Lyon and is another player who has improved season upon season."

Newcastle have all but given up hope of signing Jesse Lingard.

The issue centres around the loan fee with Newcastle and Manchester United a long way apart on this valuation, with one source telling Sky Sports News the deal is now dead.

Newcastle were prepared to pay a fee for Lingard as well as the player's full wages, and had been pushing hard to sign the England international before the end of the January transfer window.

Lingard himself has no intention of remaining at Old Trafford and was keen to go somewhere where he could play regular football.

Newcastle are now expected to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Lingard can leave for free in the summer and has no intention of remaining at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Newcastle must pay €45m (£37.7m) to sign Carlos

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be able to sign Diego Carlos if they offer Sevilla €45m (£37.7m) for the centre-back.

Carlos has turned down the offer of a new contract at Sevilla and would like to move to Newcastle, as Sky Sports News reported last week, but the Premier League club are currently refusing to pay more than about €30m (£25.1m).

Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga and chasing their first title in 75 years, offered to almost double Carlos' wages to match what he is being offered by Newcastle.

Sevilla consider €45m to be a fair price for a world-class defender who has been watched closely by Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

They feel that if Newcastle were willing to spend £25m on 31-year-old Burnley forward Chris Wood then €45m is a fair price for Carlos.

However, it is thought Newcastle were initially informed the player would be available for around €30m and are beginning to feel that whatever they offer, Sevilla will continue to stall. Because of that, they are now looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Carlos, for his part, is still hoping Sevilla can agree on terms for him to move to Newcastle but is aware that time is running out to complete any deal.

