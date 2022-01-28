Bruno Guimaraes set to undergo medical with Newcastle on Friday ahead of £40m transfer from Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes is set to undergo a medical on Friday ahead of completing a move to Newcastle.

Guimaraes will take a medical in his homeland of Brazil after Newcastle agreed a package of £33.3m plus £6.5m in add-ons with French club Lyon to sign the midfielder.

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson is in Brazil to seal the signing of Guimaraes.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on Friday they are moving closer to making their third signing of the window, and hopes it will be followed up with more business.

"We are hopeful of getting closer to completing a transfer for a player," said Howe, speaking in Saudi Arabia at a news conference held via Zoom.

"From my perspective, I don't imagine that would be the end. Whether that turns into reality, who knows.

"Things change very late in this window as everybody knows, it can be quite unpredictable in the last couple of days, with lots of things maybe happening that we didn't expect."

Sky Sports News reported an agreement had been reached with Lyon on Wednesday, before Lyon denied this in a statement shortly afterwards.

In fact there was an agreement on the initial £33.3m fee, but Lyon still wanted to negotiate on potential add-ons, which have now also been agreed.

Arsenal were among a number of clubs interested in signing Guimaraes, who has also been watched closely by Manchester United and PSG, but the Magpies are now on the verge of clinching the 24-year-old's signature.

Guimaraes has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Lyon this season, registering six assists. He has three caps for the Brazil national team.

Why Newcastle want Guimaraes

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"Bruno Guimaraes is a deep-lying midfielder, technically gifted, exceptional passer, and has brilliant ball retention. You'll find very few players better at keeping the ball and passing the ball forward.

"He's also a really hard worker, which is an element of his game that is massively underappreciated. For example at Lyon this season, he's covered more ground per game than any other player in that squad, so he really does put the work in as well.

"He's playing the best football of his career at Lyon and is another player who has improved season upon season."

Newcastle going back in for Burn

Image: Dan Burn has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Brighton this season

Newcastle are expected to go back in for Brighton defender Dan Burn.

They have had an initial offer in the region of £8m rejected for the 29-year-old.

Burn is a Newcastle fan and Sky Sports News has been told he would be interested in a potential move back north.

The Magpies have wanted to sign a left-footed centre-back all window to partner Jamaal Lascelles.

But they have so far failed in their attempts to sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, making Burn a top target in the final days of the window.

The 29-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. The 6ft 7in defender, who joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018, can also play left-back.

Newcastle must pay €45m (£37.5m) to sign Carlos

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be able to sign Diego Carlos if they offer Sevilla €45m (£37.5m) for the centre-back.

Carlos has turned down the offer of a new contract at Sevilla and would like to move to Newcastle, as Sky Sports News reported last week, but the Premier League club are currently refusing to pay more than about €30m (£25m).

Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga and chasing their first title in 75 years, offered to almost double Carlos' wages to match what he is being offered by Newcastle.

Sevilla consider €45m to be a fair price for a world-class defender who has been watched closely by Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

They feel that if Newcastle were willing to spend £25m on 31-year-old Burnley forward Chris Wood, then €45m is a fair price for Carlos.

However, it is thought Newcastle were initially informed the player would be available for around €30m and are beginning to feel that whatever they offer, Sevilla will continue to stall. Because of that, they are now looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Carlos, for his part, is still hoping Sevilla can agree on terms for him to move to Newcastle but is aware that time is running out to complete any deal.

Newcastle have all but given up hope of signing Jesse Lingard.

The issue centres around the loan fee with Newcastle and Manchester United a long way apart on this valuation, with one source telling Sky Sports News the deal is now dead.

Newcastle were prepared to pay a fee for Lingard as well as the player's full wages, and had been pushing hard to sign the England international before the end of the January transfer window.

Image: Newcastle and Manchester United are a long way apart on a loan fee valuation for Jesse Lingard

Lingard himself has no intention of remaining at Old Trafford and was keen to go somewhere where he could play regular football.

Newcastle are now expected to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Lingard can leave for free in the summer and has no intention of remaining at Old Trafford beyond this season.

