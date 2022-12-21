Newcastle transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now open, we round up Newcastle's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of St James' Park.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has cooled talk the club could sign Argentina star Enzo Fernandez - by saying the midfielder would be too expensive for him.

The 21-year-old star, contracted to Benfica, was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup, with Magpies legend Alan Shearer imploring the club to sign him live on TV.

"I'm aware of him and I know him but I think the transfer fee is a bit lumpy," said Howe about Fernandez.

"I apologise to Alan for not seeing his TV comments about Fernandez, I think I was on the other channel!

"I don't think you ever just analyse the World Cup and sign a player off the back of those performances. There's a huge body of work that goes into signing a player.

"It's never off four weeks that you use to sign a player. It's not to say we won't use the World Cup as a recruitment tool to look at players, but solely on those performances? We wouldn't do that."

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16).

Jobe Bellingham - Newcastle are interested in Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe and could make a move for the 17-year-old Birmingham midfielder (TeamTalk, December 15).

Mykhaylo Mudryk - Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).

Milan Skriniar - Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international whose contract with Inter expires at the end of the season (Metro, December 19).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Newcastle United are said to be just one of the clubs interested in landing 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who is out of contract in the summer and free to discuss his future with any suitors next month (Chronicle, December 19).

The players linked with a Newcastle exit

Chris Wood - Kiwi striker Chris Wood has been linked with a move to Leeds United almost a year after joining the Magpies from Burnley, although the 31-year-old insists he is committed to Newcastle (Chronicle, December 20).

Jay Turner-Cook - Newcastle are thinking about possible loan destinations for highly-rated teenage midfielder Turner-Cook, who signed from boyhood club Sunderland in 2021 (Daily Mail, December 19).

Confirmed Newcastle signings

None.

Confirmed Newcastle departures

None.