Newcastle believe they are in 'pole position' to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal - Paper Talk

Plus: Jurrien Timber spotted watching Manchester United at Wembley; Barcelona boss Xavi 'unsure' whether club will be able to sign players this summer; Atletico Madrid open door for Joao Felix return after Chelsea turn down permanent move
Saturday 3 June 2023 22:56, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Newcastle United believe they are in pole position to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer.
Ajax and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber was spotted at Wembley during the FA Cup final. The 21-year-old was subject to multiple bids from Manchester United last summer.
Steven Gerrard could be in line for a return this summer, with recently-relegated Leicester City targeting to form Aston Villa and Rangers manager.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave AC Milan this summer.
THE ATHLETIC
Barcelona manager Xavi says he is unsure if the club will be able to sign players this summer, saying the club are currently in a "stand by" situation ahead of the transfer window.
EVENING STANDARD
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has opened the door for Joao Felix to return to the Spanish club, after Chelsea opted against signing the Portuguese star permanently.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Jamie Murray has slammed to state of British tennis after poor performances during the French Open.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Adrián Otaegui, who is in contention for a place in Europe's Ryder Cup squad, will begin a four tournament ban for apperaring in four LIV Golf events.
DAILY RECORD
Kyogo Furuhashi could move to Tottenham this summer, with current Celtic boss Angle Postecoglou expected to take the vacant job in north London.