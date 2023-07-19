Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United agree £38m fee for Leicester City forward

Newcastle have agreed a £38m fee with Leicester City for Harvey Barnes, who is now the likely replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin.

The agreement between the two clubs paves the way for Barnes to confirm personal terms with Newcastle before completing his switch to St. James' Park.

Sky Sports News were told the two clubs were close in their valuation of Barnes and that discussions focused on the structure of payments.

Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin is nearing a transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, which could net Newcastle up to £40m. That would both ease their Financial Fair Play concerns and provide the necessary extra capital to fund the Barnes deal.

Leicester were originally looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m.

As Harvey Barnes is set to sign for Newcastle, we take a look at his greatest Premier League goals

Barnes is thought to be keen on a move to the North East, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League instead of Championship football.

Eddie Howe would not be drawn on the Barnes negotiations following the pre-season win over Rangers on Tuesday, but he did hint that Saint-Maximin's days on Tyneside are almost at an end.

Image: Allan Saint-Maximin is close to securing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli

"We could make a stance to not sell Maxi, but then we wouldn't be in a position where we could recruit Sandro [Tonali], so our hands would've been tied," Howe said.

"We knew this summer that we had to trade and it looks like it will happen, but we don't know."

